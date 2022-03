The Arizona Coyotes return home after a three-game road trip in Canada, having lost six straight dating back to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 19. They are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but there’s still plenty happening in the desert as general manager Bill Armstrong shifts his focus to the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, in which the club owns seven picks over the first two rounds.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO