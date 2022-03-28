ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Northampton friends make a cuppa after £1m lottery win

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo friends who thought they had won £1,000 on the lottery "had a cup of tea and sat in stunned silence" when they realised it was £1m. Michael Williams, 67, and Marion Wood, 60, of Northampton, are in a syndicate...

www.bbc.co.uk

