3 killed in fiery Anaheim crash when car goes airborne, strikes brick wall and fire hydrant

Three young men were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Anaheim overnight.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Police say a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick wall and fire hydrant.

The vehicle was split in half and burst into flames. All three men inside, only described as being in their 20s, died.

A police unit was nearby when the crash occurred and an officer tried to render aid, but the fire made it difficult.

Police said there was no indication that the car was street racing.