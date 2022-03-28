ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

McPherson County investigates death in Marion County

By Laura McMillan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5Q4A_0esH682A00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A death investigation in central Kansas spans two counties. A 32-year-old man was found dead in Lehigh in Marion County Sunday, but investigators think the death stemmed from something that happened in McPherson County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation Sunday when it learned of an unresponsive person at an address in Lehigh. The man was deceased.

Marion County notified the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office that investigators determined an altercation occurred in McPherson around the 1000 block of 21st Avenue.

Alcohol- and drug-free house saves Kansas man’s life

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said it will not release any other details at this time. The investigation is in the early stages, and officials are still notifying the victim’s relatives.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at 620-245-1225.

