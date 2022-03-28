ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel fire boat sinks, four rescued from Chesapeake Bay

By Bryna Zumer
 2 days ago
An Anne Arundel County fire boat has sunk in the Chesapeake Bay near Gibson Island.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirmed that the boat sunk and all four people onboard have been removed safely.

Spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Macallair said it is not known yet why the boat was there or why it sank.

The fire department is working with local resources to pull the boat out of the water. The firefighters were in the water for ten minutes and were helped by their personal flotation devices.

All four on board are doing well, according to fire officials.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 noted there is "a gale warning today, so conditions are bad."

