NYC Is Distributing Free COVID Test Kits At Various Libraries And Cultural Institutions

By Brianna Perry
 1 day ago

With the amount of COVID cases unfortunately on the rise again it’s important to make sure you’re getting tested regularly, and having a supply of covid self-tests makes that much easier.

The good news is various libraries and cultural institutions in every borough are distributing free COVID test kits. For this week, March 28th – April 3rd, some of the locations include:

Manhattan

  • Museum of Natural History
  • Roosevelt Island Library

Bronx

  • Bronx Museum
  • Mott Haven Library

Brooklyn

  • Brooklyn Museum
  • Crown Heights Library

Queens

  • Queens Botanical Garden
  • Elmhurst Library

Staten Island

  • Staten Island Children’s Museum
  • Great Kills Library.

The pick-up times vary, so be sure to keep that in mind when looking. Mark D. Levine, the Manhattan Borough President, updates this list on his Twitter account, and the full list of pick-up locations can be found here . You can also view updated lists on NYC Gov’s website .

