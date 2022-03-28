NYC Is Distributing Free COVID Test Kits At Various Libraries And Cultural Institutions

With the amount of COVID cases unfortunately on the rise again it’s important to make sure you’re getting tested regularly, and having a supply of covid self-tests makes that much easier.

The good news is various libraries and cultural institutions in every borough are distributing free COVID test kits. For this week, March 28th – April 3rd, some of the locations include:

Manhattan

Museum of Natural History

Roosevelt Island Library

Bronx

Bronx Museum

Mott Haven Library

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Museum

Crown Heights Library

Queens

Queens Botanical Garden

Elmhurst Library

Staten Island

Staten Island Children’s Museum

Great Kills Library.

The pick-up times vary, so be sure to keep that in mind when looking. Mark D. Levine, the Manhattan Borough President, updates this list on his Twitter account, and the full list of pick-up locations can be found here . You can also view updated lists on NYC Gov’s website .