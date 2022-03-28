NYC Is Distributing Free COVID Test Kits At Various Libraries And Cultural Institutions
With the amount of COVID cases unfortunately on the rise again it’s important to make sure you’re getting tested regularly, and having a supply of covid self-tests makes that much easier.
The good news is various libraries and cultural institutions in every borough are distributing free COVID test kits. For this week, March 28th – April 3rd, some of the locations include:
Manhattan
- Museum of Natural History
- Roosevelt Island Library
Bronx
- Bronx Museum
- Mott Haven Library
Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Museum
- Crown Heights Library
Queens
- Queens Botanical Garden
- Elmhurst Library
Staten Island
- Staten Island Children’s Museum
- Great Kills Library.
The pick-up times vary, so be sure to keep that in mind when looking. Mark D. Levine, the Manhattan Borough President, updates this list on his Twitter account, and the full list of pick-up locations can be found here . You can also view updated lists on NYC Gov's website .
