ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Twins try different diets for 12 weeks to see what would happen to their bodies

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Identical twins decided to try out different diets for 12 weeks - and the results were significant.

Hugo and Ross Turner, the twin brothers in question, have become human guinea pigs as they discovered how their bodies would react to vegan food and meat and dairy products.

The twins can be spotted traveling worldwide, rowing the Atlantic Ocean to climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the Caucasus and the highest mountain in Europe.

Within a recent study at the Department of Twin Research & Genetic Epidemiology at King's College in London, the twins adopted different dietary plans: Ross ate meat and dairy products and Hugo ate only vegan food.

"Because we are genetically identical, we can compare various different foods, training regimes and find out what works for us," Ross told BBC Reel.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hugo also added that they dubbed themselves "adventure guinea pigs" because they've participated in twin research conducted over the years at King's College.

"We wanted to use the model of identical twins, who are genetic clones, in order to test the effects of diet and exercise on the way they respond to foods," said Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist and lead researcher of the study.

The results for the twins were small but telling.

Compared to Ross, who was consuming meat, Hugo experienced a significant drop in cholesterol and an increase in the resistance to type 2 diabetes.

At first, Hugo said that he struggled with the vegan diet for the first few weeks, experiencing massive cravings for meat and cheese. He eventually adapted to it and claimed to have more energy.

The vegan diet was also associated with steadier blood sugar and energy levels, while the meat-based diet created harsher highs and lows in energy.

However, it became interesting that the vegan diet reduced gut bacteria diversity while remaining stable in the meat and dairy diet.

This essentially means that Hugo, who is on the vegan diet, could have potentially been more likely to get illnesses than Ross.

In other large-scale studies that are conducted with twins, Professor Spector has found similar results in twins and other people when it comes to how the body processes sugars.

"We find that, on average, most identical twins only share between 25 and 30 per cent of their microbes with each other. We think this is why many of their metabolisms are different, and they react to food differently," he said.

Elsewhere, Hugo said that he slightly changed up his diet and now consumes various things.

"Eat the rainbow, eat everything in moderation. You have a balanced diet; that's really the key, I think," he said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Egg Mistakes That Could Cause Weight Gain, According to Experts

Eggs are a great daily food option for anyone trying to lose weight since they are packed with essential vitamins and minerals and versatile enough to be a tasty part of any meal (not just breakfast!) Although they have undeniable health benefits, there are ways you might be adding extra unnecessary calories or other fattening elements when preparing them. We checked in with health experts to determine 2 common mistakes made when cooking eggs and how they might inadvertently deter your weight loss journey. Read on for health and egg-related weight loss tips from registered dietitian and nutritionist Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, functional nutritionist Amy Lippert, NTP and registered dietitian and nutritionist, Amy Adams, RDN, LDN.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

5 Health Benefits From Eating Yogurt Regularly, According To Science

Yogurt can make for a delicious breakfast or lunch, and a healthy one at that. The creamy dairy product is a good source of protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. Yogurt is a favorite among nutritionists and health experts because it pairs well with other healthy foods like fruit, oatmeal or granola. And of course, it’s a must-have for health-centric smoothie lovers.
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Turner
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Identical Twins#Genetic Epidemiology#Diets#Gut Bacteria#Mount Elbrus#Bbc Reel
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb life cast now: From life-changing transformations to finding love

My 600-lb life has seen some of the biggest transformations ever thanks to Dr Younan Nowzaradan. The reality show highlights the weight loss progress by patients who are looking to transform their lives and start a healthy lifestyle. Each person who appears on the show weighs around 600lb (270kg) at...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Common Morning Mistake May Be Why You’re Not Losing Weight, Experts Say

Healthy weight loss is dependent on a number of factors, but creating positive habits to rely on can streamline the process and improve your overall well being. On the other hand, there are some habits and mistakes that may be impeding on your ability to lose weight, and although you could be largely healthy throughout the rest of your day, starting your morning on the right foot is essential for seeing the best results.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Woman who ballooned to 400lbs after 'eating her feelings' for YEARS while stuck in a 'toxic relationship' shows off dramatic transformation after losing more than HALF her weight with controversial 'one meal a day' diet

A woman, who ballooned to 400 pounds after 'eating her feelings' to cope with a 'toxic relationship' for years, is now unrecognizable after shedding more than half her weight. Pureness Taylor, a celebrity hair and makeup stylist from Toronto, Canada, said she was always 'a little bit chunky' but started to gain a lot of weight in her early 20s after she entered into an unhealthy relationship.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

Eating cranberries every day keeps heart disease away, study says

LONDON — Cranberries are famous for their distinct tart taste. However, new research by a team at King’s College London suggests this delicious fruit should be just as synonymous with healthy hearts. Scientists report eating just 100 grams of cranberries per day contributes to particularly robust cardiac functioning...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Why Do I Only Gain Weight in My Stomach and Back?

Weight gain in your midsection that is around the stomach and back may be the result of certain lifestyle decisions. Sometimes, you may see that fat accumulation is just around the midsection even if your legs are skinny. The two S's, stress and sugar, have an effect on the size...
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

How can women avoid weight gain after 50? Make changes during perimenopause, study says

The changes in a woman’s metabolism that can cause weight gain after menopause actually start years earlier, a recent study suggests. Researchers found that the greatest increases in the overall percentage of body fat and decreases in lean muscle mass occurred during perimenopause, a transitional phase that typically starts when women are in their 40s.
FITNESS
Macomb Daily

Eating a wide variety of proteins may lower risk for high blood pressure

A balanced diet that includes protein from a variety of sources may lower the risk for developing high blood pressure, new research from China finds. The study, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, found that Chinese adults whose diets included the greatest variety of protein sources had a substantially lower risk of developing high blood pressure than those who consumed the least variety.
FITNESS
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy