Elon Musk appears to suggest his Twitter rival site will have Dogecoin tip jar

By Ariana Baio
 2 days ago

Elon Musk hinted that he would start his own Twitter-like platform, or buy Twitter, in a series of tweets shared on Saturday and suggested a new version would include a Dogecoin tip jar.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur said the problem with Twitter is that it is "failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy" and said something needs to be done about it. Musk's tweets immediately sparked theories that Musk will start his own platform, or buy Twitter.

One user, Steven, came up with his own idea, "One of the best things about Elon Musk either buying Twitter or starting his own platform is you know there would be a Dogecoin tip jar!" Steven said on Twitter .

Musk replied to Steven with a "💯" emoji, indicating he would do this.

The tweet came following Musk holding a Twitter poll on whether Twitter has upheld free speech . Of the 2 million voters, 70% said 'no'.

The idea of a non-censored version of Twitter is not a new concept. Former President Donald Trump started his own social media platform, Truth Social , after being banned from Facebook and Twitter for spreading misinformation.

Musk is a big proponent of cryptocurrency, so his potential addition of Dogecoin tip jar is not surprising to many. But the concept is exciting for fans of Musk.

Many took to Twitter to share memes surrounding the idea.

Indy100

Joe Rogan offers fighting tips to Elon Musk ahead of his dream Putin scrap

Joe Rogan has issued some advice for Elon Musk amid the Tesla CEO challenging President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."In case you need a refresher, Musk previously took it upon himself to rise against Putin and challenged him on Twitter. The prize, you might ask for whoever emerges victorious? It's named Ukraine "I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна," he wrote. In a second tweet, he even tagged the Russian leader, writing: "Do you agree to this fight?'" I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon...
CELEBRITIES
