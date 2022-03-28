ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latto Gets Stamp Of Approval From OG Artists Mariah Carey And Ludacris

By Sammy Approved
 2 days ago

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Rapper Latto released her album, 777 , Friday (Mar. 25). Over the last few months, the young artist has been on an epic run. Latto even received a stamp of approval from veteran artists including Mariah Carey and Ludacris .

Latto released the 13 track project over the weekend. Before its release, she impressed fans with a freestyle on Funk Flex’s live radio show over UGK’s “International Players Anthem.”

The Clayton County, Georgia rapper also appeared on Omeretta’s viral hit “Sorry NOT Sorry,” highlighting the other impactful places and faces surrounding the city of Atlanta.

The single became a viral sensation, which led to fellow Atlanta-bred rapper Ludacris hopping on the wave with his own variation of the song. Check it out here .

There are only seven male features on the album including 21 Savage on the leading track “Wheelie.” There are others included like Childish Gambino, Lil Dark, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, which fans assumed was the artist Latto opened up about during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. She detailed the issues she’s faced with male artists being unprofessional.

“Imma just keep it 100,” Latto shared in the interview. “There’s a feature on my album that was difficult to clear and they trynna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

Latto’s recent career moves and innate talents have caught the attention of two huge veteran artists. Ludacris caught wind of the buzz surrounding Omerretta’s song after Latto debuted on the remix, and he decided to add his own special rendition. Check it out below:

Latto has publicly shared how Mariah Carey has influenced her after sampling Carey on her single “Big Energy.” Mariah Carey enjoyed the song enough to hop on the remix. The rapper dropped the official remix to her top 20 hit featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. The original song and remix borrows from Carey’s chart-topping 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

Check it out below:

Congratulations, Latto on the latest album! Be sure to stream 777 and continue supporting the phenomenal talent as she continues her 777 tour.

