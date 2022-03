Voting is likely to be a bit more complicated this year, as a number of redrawn districts prompt confusion and make officials’ work considerably more difficult. Following the end of the nomination period in which people could toss their hats in the ring, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has posted the official list of candidates who will appear on the primary election ballot June 7.

