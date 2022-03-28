ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah gas prices increased nearly 10 cents in 1 week

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — What a difference a week can make. In this case, that difference is a dime. According to AAA, Utah's average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.433 on Monday. The price has been holding steady since the state broke its record for highest recorded...

kjzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
GATOR 99.5

Stimulus Checks to Help Pay for Gas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
California State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Gas Taxes

As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high […]
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Aaa
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in Illinois are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Outsider.com

Georgia and Maryland Become First States To Suspend Gas Tax

Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
GEORGIA STATE
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy