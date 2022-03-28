Utah gas prices increased nearly 10 cents in 1 week
By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — What a difference a week can make. In this case, that difference is a dime. According to AAA, Utah's average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.433 on Monday. The price has been holding steady since the state broke its record for highest recorded...
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high […]
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
U.S. gasoline prices at the pump marked their first decline in 12 weeks on Monday, but demand for the fuel has continued to climb despite near-record high prices, according to GasBuddy. “Motorists should enjoy the decline while it lasts,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told MarketWatch...
Experts are saying high gas prices may be fueling the surge in theft at gas stations across the U.S. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from LA where prices are some of the highest in the country. March 22, 2022.
Although Californians are still feeling pain at the pump — reaching an all-time high of $5.77 a gallon Wednesday — the national average fell by a cent since Tuesday, signaling that prices could be on their way down in the weeks ahead, according to experts. The average price...
ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are seeing no relief at the gas pump as prices continue to go up. According to AAA, drivers are paying an average price of $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average is 32 cents more than a week ago, 96 cents more than...
Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
DAYTONA BEACH — Gas prices fell on Saturday for the eighth day in a row in both Daytona Beach as well as the rest of Florida. Perhaps even more encouragingly, the pace of the decline in fuel prices appears to be picking up. The average price for regular gasoline...
Average gasoline prices in Virginia are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 86.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.48 per gallon higher than a year ago. The...
We don't exactly know what’s going to happen with gas prices in the U.S. in the next few weeks or months; nor do experts. But we've found out what analysts predict is coming soon. Their best guess: slight fluctuations up and down, depending on where you live. And state...
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
