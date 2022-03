If you’re a fan of German food, there are some places right here in the Hudson Valley that you’ve got to try. Ulster County has a couple of stellar German Restaurants set among some of the best views ever. I grew up in Orange County, where my parents introduced me to German food at a pretty young age because we had one of the best German restaurants around. It’s still there, by the way. And Dutchess has a couple of great places to get your favorite wursts and schnitzels. Here is a list of some of the Hudson Valley’s best German restaurants for the next time you’re craving some delicious German comfort food.

