Frame, Olea bring new vibes to the Old City nightlife scene

Get ready for new nightlife vibes in Old City at Frame.

Dinner features global fare from a French-cut chicken entree to tuna tartare, and food can be ordered from a late-night menu as well.

When it's time to turn the scene over for the wee hours, tables can be lowered for craft cocktail service.

On weekends, a DJ spins music, and lighting effects throughout the open space set the tone for a laid-back yet chic night out.

Around the corner, new BYOB dinner spotcomes from longtime restaurant veteran Luis Pedrogo.

The Mediterranean-focused menu has seafood dishes, as well as a 12-ounce pork chop that is turning out to be a customer favorite.

Music is curated by the owner himself, and he encourages chatting with other dinner guests or getting up and dancing in the cozy space.

222 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-319-1683

232 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-519-8315