Philadelphia, PA

Frame, Olea bring new vibes to the Old City nightlife scene

By Natalie Jason
 2 days ago

Get ready for new nightlife vibes in Old City at Frame.

Dinner features global fare from a French-cut chicken entree to tuna tartare, and food can be ordered from a late-night menu as well.

When it's time to turn the scene over for the wee hours, tables can be lowered for craft cocktail service.

On weekends, a DJ spins music, and lighting effects throughout the open space set the tone for a laid-back yet chic night out.

Around the corner, new BYOB dinner spot Olea comes from longtime restaurant veteran Luis Pedrogo.

The Mediterranean-focused menu has seafood dishes, as well as a 12-ounce pork chop that is turning out to be a customer favorite.

Music is curated by the owner himself, and he encourages chatting with other dinner guests or getting up and dancing in the cozy space.

Frame | Instagram

222 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-319-1683

Olea | Instagram

232 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

267-519-8315

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
