ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3D-printed 'beak' saves great hornbill with cancer, ZooTampa says

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TAMPA, Fla. — A “top-tier medical team” appears to have saved the life of a 3-foot-long bird at ZooTampa using an innovative solution: a 3D printer. Caretakers grew worried when Crescent, a 25-year-old great hornbill, developed a lesion at the base of her casque, which is the hollow horn or helmetlike...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop sound-controlled bacteria to fight cancer

Since its invention, chemotherapy has proven to be a valuable tool in treating cancers of many kinds, but it has a big downside. In addition to killing cancer cells, it can also kill healthy cells like the ones in hair follicles, causing baldness; and those that line the stomach, causing nausea.
CANCER
Fareeha Arshad

For the first time scientists record what goes inside the head of a dying person

Though there are many observations or experiences recorded about the near-death experiences of various people, very little is known about what actually goes inside the head of a person who is living his last moments. Most people describe their near-death experiences as a rapid recollection of some moments in life, a feeling of detachment from the body, or a sense of ease.
Phys.org

Scientists discover how molecule becomes anticancer weapon

Years of toil in the laboratory have revealed how a marine bacterium makes a potent anti-cancer molecule. The anti-cancer molecule salinosporamide A, also called Marizomb, is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glioblastoma, a brain cancer. Scientists now for the first time understand the enzyme-driven process that activates the molecule.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
iheart.com

Scientists Are Working On Life Saving Poop Pills

Israeli scientists have found that poop pills may save some people's lives. They found out through their study that people who suffered a heart attack were missing a specific type of bacteria in their guts. The bacteria is typically found in human feces and is effective in protecting the heart.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Largest Human Family Tree Identifies Nearly 27 Million Ancestors

Researchers using modern and ancient genomes have created the largest human family tree ever made, reports Jack Guy of CNN. An international team of scientists combined genetic reports of 3,609 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the globe to produce a massive family tree that identifies nearly 27 million ancestors and where they lived, per U.S. News and World Report.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Hornbill#Skin Cancer#Beak#3d#Ct
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
KCBD

Scientists discover microplastics in human blood for the first time

(Gray News) – Microplastics have already been found in water, air, fish and food. But for the first time, scientists have discovered plastic particles in human blood, according to a new study. As enormous amounts of plastic are dumped into the environment each year, it was already known that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Engineers build robot to perform surgery without a doctor

In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed. The robot has a high-tech camera on one...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Spider silk could stabilize cancer-suppressing protein

The p53 protein protects our cells from cancer and is an interesting target for cancer treatments. The problem is, however, that it breaks down rapidly in the cell. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now found an unusual way of stabilizing the protein and making it more potent. By adding a spider silk protein to p53, they show that it is possible to create a protein that is more stable and capable of killing cancer cells. The study is published in the journal Structure.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Pilot study suggests artificial intelligence could help assess, improve heart transplant outcomes

Heart transplantation can be a lifesaving operation for patients with end-stage heart failure. However, many patients experience organ transplant rejection, in which the immune system begins attacking the transplanted organ. But detecting transplant rejection is challenging—in its early stages, patients may not experience symptoms, and experts do not always agree on the degree and severity of the rejection. To help address these challenges, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital created an artificial intelligence (AI) system known as the Cardiac Rejection Assessment Neural Estimator (CRANE) that can help detect rejection and estimate its severity. In a pilot study, the team evaluated CRANE's performance on samples provided by patients from three different countries, finding that it could help cardiac experts more accurately diagnose rejection and decrease the time needed for examination. Results are published in Nature Medicine.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Seismic wave simulation using a 3D printed model of the Los Angeles Basin

Studying seismic wave propagation through complex media is crucial to numerous aspects of geophysics and engineering including seismic hazard assessment. In particular, small-scale structure such as sedimentary basins and their edges can have significant effects on high-frequency earthquake ground motion, which is the main cause for the damage to buildings and infrastructure. However, such structural effects are poorly understood due to limitations in numerical and analytical methods. To overcome this challenge, for the first time, we utilize the 3D printing technique to build a scaled-down physical representation of geological structure and perform lab-scale seismic experiments on it. Specifically, a physical model based on the Los Angeles Basin is printed and used as synthetic medium to propagate ultrasonic waves, to mimic seismic wave propagation from local earthquakes. Our results show clear body and surface waves recorded at expected time and locations, as well as waves that are scattered from the basin edges. We find that high-frequency energies are significantly reduced at the basin, which is at odds with the conventional view of basins as ground motion amplifiers. This novel waveform modeling approach with 3D printed Earth models is largely automated and provides an effective means to tackle geophysical problems of significance.
EDUCATION
IFLScience

We Could Prevent Future Pandemics By Switching On A New Type Of Light

A couple of years ago, close to the beginning of the pandemic, a certain President of a certain country announced something that left the world baffled. “Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” he suggested to the team of physicians tasked with combatting the spread of COVID-19. “I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it.”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cells dancing harmonic duets could enable personalized cancer therapies

Mechanical engineers at Duke University are using two electronic "voices" singing a harmonic duet to control suspended particles and cells in new and valuable ways. Their prototype device can form and rotate a single-layer crystal from a group of particles, create arbitrary shapes with a given number of particles, and move pairs of biological cells together and apart again hundreds of times.
CANCER
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy