ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Man killed, 3 children hurt in crash north of Stockton

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qd7CR_0esH3OBA00

MORADA, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was arrested after a man was killed and three children were injured Sunday in a crash north of Stockton.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 2:15 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was heading north on Frontage Road when the driver started turning in the road. CHP officials said the driver was trying to pull into a driveway just north of Mosher Drive to make a U-turn.

At one point, a driver in a Dodge pickup truck, which was also heading north on Frontage Road, slammed on his breaks to try to avoid hitting the Corolla as it turned. The truck struck the Toyota, but the CHP said the 33-year-old Stockton man behind the wheel did not stop and drove away.

CHP: 21-year-old arrested after Olivehurst crash kills bicyclist

CHP officials said the driver of the Toyota, a 37-year-old Stockton man, died at the scene.

Three children who were in the Corolla were injured and taken to UC Davis Medical Center, the CHP said. A 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy sustained major injuries in the crash. A 14-year-old girl had minor injuries.

CHP officers were able to stop the Dodge driver several hours later and arrest him.

At this point, investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The CHP has not identified anyone involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX40
FOX40

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow FOX40 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in Fairfield crash on North Texas Street

The Latest – Friday, March 18 12:40 p.m. Fairfield police say a pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle on North Texas Street around 6:25 a.m. Friday. According to police, the unidentified pedestrian sustained major injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WBTW News13

1 killed, 4 hurt in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four others injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road W. and involved a 2012 Toyota sedan and a 2011 GMC […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Morada, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Accidents
City
Olivehurst, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Corolla#Uc Davis Medical Center#Wea
FOX40

Man, teenage boy shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton Tuesday night near Weber Avenue and Wilson Way. Stockton police officials posted on social media at 8:40 p.m. that two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police did not release any information […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRG.com

One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured. At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KMBC.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed, another was hurt after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck Friday morning on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas. The wreck was reported just before 7:45 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a preliminary...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Killed, 3 Other People Hurt In Stockton Shooting On West Lane

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died and three other people were hurt after a shooting in Stockton early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight in the area of the 8100 block of West Lane. Stockton police say the 18-year-old was found shot in a car near the intersection go March and West lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Three other shooting victims – ages 28, 29 and 46 – were taken to the hospital. All their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say. Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTAL

Shreveport man killed in crash Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on I-20 late Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a Shreveport man. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Kwesi O. Corley, 44, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 4:50 p.m. He was heading westbound on I-20 near I-49.
SHREVEPORT, LA
FOX40

Couple found dead inside home; 19-year-old son shot, arrested

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis couple was found dead inside their home Monday, and their 19-year-son was found armed during a search of the area before being shot by deputies. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive before 10 a.m. Someone reported to […]
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

Report: Great white shark killed Sacramento man

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsWest 9

Abilene man killed in Odessa crash

The accident occurred on Highway 80 at Faudree Road. 22-year-old Brayan Garcia of Abilene was identified as the victim of the crash. The investigation revealed that a truck was stopped at a red light when Garcia's vehicle came from behind and rammed into the truck after it failed to stop.
ODESSA, TX
Daily Voice

Driver Killed, Pedestrian Hurt In 5-Car Capital Beltway Crash

One driver died and a pedestrian was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 early Sunday, March 13 in Maryland, authorities said. Jarryd Brown, 44, of Silver Spring, had stopped his car and gotten out on the shoulder to help at a crash scene when a black Dodge Crossroad rear-ended a white Chevrolet Cruze in lane one at Central Avenue in Largo around 3 a.m., Maryland State Police said.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy