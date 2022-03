CLEVELAND (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after his missing teen girlfriend’s body was found under a pile of clothes. According to WJW-TV, Bennie Washington was taken into custody on charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse for the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Audreona Barnes. She was reported missing in July from Warrensville Heights.

