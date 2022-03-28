ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Snow Squall Warning issued for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chester; Delaware; Montgomery; Philadelphia A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 353 PM EDT,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Liberty County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Cleveland to near Kingwood to Jacinto City, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northwestern Pasadena, northwestern Baytown, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Cloverleaf, Highlands, Barrett, Channelview, Kingwood, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Old River-Winfree and Ames. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll; Grenada; Montgomery; Webster The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Carroll County in north central Mississippi Grenada County in north central Mississippi Western Webster County in north central Mississippi Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Leflore to near North Carrollton to 6 miles south of Vaiden, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Winona and Jefferson around 125 PM CDT. Grenada, Duck Hill, Bew Springs and Elliott around 135 PM CDT. Kilmichael around 140 PM CDT. Sweatman around 145 PM CDT. Misterton, Gore Springs and Lodi around 150 PM CDT. Bellefontaine and Embry around 205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Carrollton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Buford, or 19 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Madison; McNairy FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee MS, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison and McNairy. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 7 PM CDT this evening.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Porter County in northwestern Indiana Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Chesterton, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lynwood, South Haven and Whiting. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern New York, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 759 PM EDT, A trained weather spotter reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Amsterdam, Hagaman, Fort Johnson, Tribes Hill, Glen, Charleston, Snooks Corners, Young Corners, Minaville, Mill Point, South Amsterdam, Lost Valley, Bergen Park, Scotch Bush, Miller Corners, Auriesville, Rockton, Church Corners, Harrower and Wallins Corners. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 824 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located northeast of Salem, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Washington County, including the following locations Little York. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Salem, Camden, Gloucester, northwestern Burlington, Philadelphia and southeastern Delaware Counties through 930 PM EDT At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Philadelphia to Philadelphia International Airport to Woodstown. Movement was east at 45 mph. This line of storms produced a 40 mph wind gusts at the Wilmington Airport. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, Burlington, Mount Holly and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 5. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 33. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 340 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 14 and 50. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 33 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Posey The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam and at Shawneetown .Water levels continue to fall along the Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam and at Shawneetown. At J.T. Myers Dam, the river will fall below flood stage this afternoon. At Shawneetown, the river will fall below flood stage Saturday evening. For the Ohio River...including J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. * WHEN...Until this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 20.7 feet Monday, March 28. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible spotty power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Wayne County in northeast PA, and Delaware and Sullivan Counties in central NY. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exposed surfaces such as bridges, and higher elevations, will be more vulnerable to ice accretion.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR EARLY TUESDAY MORNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO FORECASTED WINDS BELOW HIGH WIND CRITERIA. * WHAT...West winds 45 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Henry; Randolph; Rush SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA RUSH IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FARMLAND, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, PARKER CITY, RUSHVILLE, UNION CITY, AND WINCHESTER.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery Areas of Fog Continue This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense in spots, will continue for another couple of hours, before dissipating between 9 and 10 am. Visibilities will be 1 mile or less, with some locations a quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you
BERKS COUNTY, PA

