ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames police investigating armed robbery at Kum & Go store

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa — Ames police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery. Officers were called to the Kum & Go at 4506 Lincoln Way at 12:05 a.m. Monday on a report of an armed...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police charge 2 after armed robbery in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged two men after an armed robbery in Allentown Monday. Around 1:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of 2nd and Gordon Streets for a report of an armed robbery to two pedestrians, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. A...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton Police arrest suspect involved in armed robberies

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he was arrested for the role he played in multiple armed robberies. According to the Scranton Police Detective Bureau, 16-year-old, Frankie Clark Jr., was arrested for his role in two armed robberies in the Hill Section and in South Scranton, as well […]
SCRANTON, PA
WJTV 12

Carthage police search for armed robbery suspect

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – Carthage police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said they received a call about the incident from a Dollar Tree employee on January 2, 2022. The victim was making a nightly deposit at Trustmark Bank on Highway 16 East when a man wearing a […]
CARTHAGE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Crime Stoppers#The Kum Go
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman sentenced to 30 years for dragging Washington Police officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after dragging a Washington Police officer for several blocks in a stolen car. In August 2020, 43-year-old Mary Bella Brooks was stopped by a Washington Police officer. During the stop the officer discovered Brooks was driving a stolen car and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Brooks refused and instead put the car in drive. The officer attempted to stop Brooks from driving away, but Brooks accelerated with the officer holding onto the car.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
WOWT

GRAPHIC: Dog attack in La Vista has neighbors concerned

The jury heard the voice of the congressman for most of the day. A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Drivers running stop signs caught on camera at a busy intersection. Judge Jackson in the hot seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse...
LA VISTA, NE
KCRG.com

Two western Iowa teens killed in rollover crash

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in north-central Iowa, according to officials. At around 6:19 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue on the edge of Dakota City. Troopers believe that a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was traveling westbound on 230th Street failed to make the curve into Nevada Avenue. The truck rolled multiple times, ejecting its occupants, according to officials.
DAKOTA CITY, IA
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy