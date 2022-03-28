ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Snow Squall Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

 2022-03-28

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-28 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camden; Gloucester A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...SOUTHWESTERN PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 353 PM EDT, a...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waverly, or 8 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Boys Estate and Dover Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 15:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia South Fork Black Creek Near Penney Farms affecting Clay County. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...South Fork Black Creek Near Penney Farms. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Should water levels continue rising, preparations to protect property should begin. At 14.5 feet, Flooding begins to impact low lying driveways and access roads along Creek Street, Black Creek Drive and Lightning Lane. Docks and other low lying property along the creek begin to flood. At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low lying structures along Creek Street begins. Creek Street and driveways leading to Black Creek Drive become impassable. Movement of property to higher ground is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Polk; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Citrus, Sumter, eastern Pasco, eastern Hernando, northeastern Hillsborough and northwestern Polk Counties through 1015 AM EDT At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Inverness Highlands South to near Dade City to near Brandon. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Brandon, St. Leo, Hillsborough River State Park, Inverness Airport, Zephyrhills South, Zephyrhills West, Wesley Chapel South, Hill n Dale, Inverness Highlands South, Pebble Creek and Zephyrhills North. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Tornado Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTY At 1226 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Juniper Springs around 1235 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, FL
#Philadelphia#Squall#Trout#Extreme Weather#Interstate 95#Interstate 76#Folcroft Westville
Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester; Mathews FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including the following counties, in eastern Virginia, Mathews. In southeast Virginia, Gloucester. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including some areas roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gloucester Courthouse, Gloucester Point, Achilles, Mobjack, Hayes, Wicomico, Bavon, Naxera, Glass, Severn, Selden, Beulah, Maryus, Ware Neck, Cardinal, Ordinary, White Marsh, Port Haywood, Ruff and New Point. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 3:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/03 PM 4.2 1.8 1.6 0 None 25/04 AM 3.0 0.6 1.5 0 None 25/04 PM 3.6 1.2 1.1 1 None 26/05 AM 2.2 -0.2 0.7 0 None 26/05 PM 3.1 0.7 0.7 1 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Flood Watch issued for Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton, Poquoson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesapeake; Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Mathews; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; York FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and isolated thunderstorms are ongoing across much of south central and southeastern Virginia, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected into this evening. Most of the region has already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches. Additional rainfall amounts through this evening will average one inch or less, but locally higher amounts will be possible.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Fire Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Be prepared to evacuate quickly if requested and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services for southern Kiowa County. * AT 613 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 4 miles east of Mountain Park, moving rapidly north northwest around 3 to 5 miles per hour. * Areas impacted...Locations south of Coooperton and northeast of Snyder. $$ 03
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
Tornado Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Charlton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...EASTERN BRANTLEY AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES At 356 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Race Pond, or 10 miles north of Folkston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Hickox around 410 PM EDT. Waverly and Waynesville around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Winokur and Atkinson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings along with intense winds, snow squalls

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerous wind gusts are expected as the first of two cold fronts crosses our area. We could also have snow squalls develop this evening. Some thunder is possible. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the area. A warning was issued for parts of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties until 5 p.m., and another warning was issued for northeast Will and southeast Cook counties until 5:30 p.m. Another severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Porter and northern Lake counties in Indiana until 6 p.m.A storm system could move bring wind gusts of 50 mph or even 70 mph.The second front passes overnight, opening the door for a cold weekend with wind chills both days in the 20s. We should be in the lower 50s.TONIGHT: High winds & snow squalls. Low 29.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy & cold. High 38.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, Duval and southeastern Camden Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oceanway, or near Jacksonville International Arpt, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville International Arpt, Unf, Arlington, Yulee, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows and Cisco Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
Tornado Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Jackson, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Grove Hill and Whatley around 1020 PM CDT. Fulton around 1025 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
APPLING COUNTY, GA

