Snow Squall Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 00:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARION COUNTY At 1226 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Juniper Springs around 1235 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO