Snow Squall Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chesapeake; Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Mathews; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; York FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and isolated thunderstorms are ongoing across much of south central and southeastern Virginia, with additional showers and thunderstorms expected into this evening. Most of the region has already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches. Additional rainfall amounts through this evening will average one inch or less, but locally higher amounts will be possible.
