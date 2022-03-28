ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick — this Alienware gaming laptop is $500 OFF today

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlienware is a big name in the gaming laptop industry. The brand’s m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is a powerful notebook with some strong specs, and right now Dell has a discount on it that brings it down to just $1,600 from $2,100. That’s a substantial $500 discount and one...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell flash sale drops must-have laptop prices as low as $300

Right now, Dell laptop deals just got even sweeter thanks to an awesome Dell laptop flash sale that’s going on at the moment. With some great discounts on everything from budget productivity devices to gaming powerhouses, there’s something for everyone here. From laptop deals to gaming laptop deals, read on while we take you through them so you find the ideal one for your needs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

GPU prices and availability: How much are GPUs today?

The GPU shortage may finally be ending, but GPU prices remain much higher than list price. For those in the market for one of the best graphics cards, we closely looked at graphics card prices and availability to see where the GPU market is headed and to figure out the best time to buy.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Dell XPS 15 RTX 3050 laptop gets massive $479 price cut — hits lowest price ever

Dell's XPS 15 RTX 3050 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU is built for creators. Currently, Dell's semi-annual sale knocks hundreds off this best-selling premium notebook. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 CPU for $1,420 via coupon, "50OFF699". That's a generous $479 off its former price of $1,899. Not only is this the XPS 15's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop deals but you’re on a budget, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can pick up a Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 from Dell, saving you $369 off the usual price of $1,019. A great system for anyone who wants to game on the move without breaking the bank, it’s easily one of the most appealing laptop deals going on right now. Remember though — as with all Dell laptop deals, the offer is strictly limited. If you want to buy it, don’t delay. It won’t stay at this price for long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

As more people shift into work-from-home setups and sign up for online classes, the importance of owning a powerful desktop PC continues to grow. If your computer badly needs an upgrade as it can no longer keep up with your daily activities, it’s time to take advantage of desktop computer deals. There are a lot of choices out there, but it’s highly recommended that you check out the offers available from HP, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry. For example, the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC is available for just $683, as there’s currently a $581 discount on its original price of $1,264. If you take advantage of this offer, you’re probably going to have enough cash to also buy from desktop monitor deals.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo ThinkPad deal knocks over $1,200 off!

Lenovo is a big player in general purpose laptops and 2-in-1s, and we even consider it to be one of the best laptop brands, so it’s always nice to see a significant discount on one of the company’s laptops. In fact, this one from Lenovo is quite substantial, bringing the ThinkPad X1 down to just $1,230, down from $2,459. That’s a whopping 50% off and well worth a look, especially if you’re considering getting an X1 Carbon or Dell XPS 13.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU price drops 35% overnight

Getting your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080 has been a nightmare since Nvidia launched its newest series of graphics cards. Not only has demand for the product been insane, making it hard to find them in stock, but the prices for the GPUs have also blossomed to insane levels.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Alienware gaming monitor is over $400 off today

While you may be more familiar with Alienware as the company that makes high-end gaming laptops and desktops, Alienware also has a foot in the monitor-making business, and it has quite a few nice selections. For example, take this QHD 27-inch gaming monitor from Dell, which is discounted down to $700 from $1,110, a whopping $410 discount and one of the best gaming monitor deals you’ll find today.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Asus lowering Nvidia GPU prices by up to 25% on April 1

Asus has just confirmed that it will be lowering the prices of its custom graphics cards by up to 25%, marking an important step in the slow return to normalcy for the GPU market. This massive price drop will begin on April 1 and will affect the MSRP of what...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

One of the highlights of the best Dell laptop deals going on is easily being able to buy a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250. Ordinarily priced at $419, it’s had a great price cut of $169 at Dell bringing it down to just $250 for a strictly limited time only. If you’ve been checking out the latest laptop deals for a cheap bargain, this is your time to strike. Be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this price won’t hang around forever.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy today

Chromebooks are great little devices, especially if you don’t need a fancy gaming laptop that costs hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Instead, Chromebooks offer a way to get online and do your work, either in the office or as a student, within a reasonable budget, especially if you can’t find something you like in our laptop deals. Best Buy has a great discount on an ASUS Chromebook, bringing it down to just $139 from $299, a savings of $160.
COMPUTERS

