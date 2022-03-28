ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

17 Time Grammy Award Winner Comes to SPAC! Will He Perform Your Favorite Song?

By Mike Karolyi
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Summer concert line-up in the Capital Region is filling up so quickly that we are going to start announcing Fall shows in the near future! For today we are announcing a September show in Saratoga. So far in 2022 we have announced Foreigner at the New York State...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

New SPAC Show Announced for July 2022

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.
MUSIC
Lonestar 99.5

Every Grammy Awards Best Americana Album Winner Ever

The Grammy Award for Best Americana Album has gone through a lot of changes over the past 35 years. In 1987, the Grammys gave out their first award for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. The category went through a small name change in 1991, when the word "recording" was replaced with "album." Although the term "Americana" had been gaining traction in the music world for over a decade, it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys opted to change the category name again to Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album. Just three years later, it was split into two distinct categories: Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Americana Album.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Joe Sumner
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Grammy Award Winner#Performing#The New York State Fair#Greta Van Fleet#Mvp Arena#Rivers Casino#Spac
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Watch the Who Play ‘Let My Love Open the Door’ at First Concert Since Pandemic

Click here to read the full article. The Who played their first concert since the pandemic began at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening. It was an all-acoustic charity gig to benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust that featured a unique lineup of backing musicians, an oddball setlist, more than few stops and starts, and minimal preparation. “We’ve only had two hours rehearsal,” Pete Townshend told the crowd early on, “so it’s going to be shit.” Backed by guitarist Simon Townshend, percussionist Jody Linscott, bassist Phil Spalding, and backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, they opened up with “Substitute” and then attempted to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys - Album Of The Week Club review

For a record delivered as a contractual get-out, Band Of Gypsys is some live album. With a new rhythm section after the break-up of the Experience, Jimi Hendrix headed off in different directions to explore the new musical territories of funk and R&B, and did so with a new-found precision and regenerated energy and creativity. His playing here is, in places, truly wonderful and masterfully controlled.
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy