DEMING – Deming High track and field athletes continued to achieve state-qualifying marks during a Saturday meet at Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces, NM. Ivan Majalca took top honors in the 100m dash in a state-qualifying time of 11.36. He also came in first in the 200m dash in a time of 23.28.

