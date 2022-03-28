ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA to be 'made whole to the last dollar' if NY gas tax suspended: agency chief

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6jef_0esGz4eF00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Despite concerns that a proposed state gas tax suspension would cost the MTA $400 million in the first year, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said there is "good news" following discussions with lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Fearing that a proposed state gas tax suspension would take money away from the MTA's budget, jeopardize projects and damage its bond rating, Lieber told 1010 WINS' Brigitte Quinn on Monday that he has been assured the MTA would be "made whole to the last dollar" as lawmakers negotiate the state budget.

"All of the parties, in the legislature, the executive branch have assured me if the gas tax holiday is enacted, and I think there's a negotiation still going on in Albany, then the MTA will be made whole for every dollar," Lieber said. "And that's what I gotta be concerned about, making sure ... we're not growing the MTA deficit."

He added that these commitments come as riders return to the MTA.

"We're offering discounts. We kept the fare unchanged," Lieber continued. "Thanks to Gov. Hochul, we're offering new discounts, especially for commuter rail riders."

With ridership approaching pre-omicron levels, their return comes amidst skyrocketing gas prices and looming concerns about MTA safety.

Lieber noted that these concerns have not dissipated, though the focus of state and city leaders is "making a difference."

"Subway crime concerns have not abated, but here's the news: the mayor and the governor have made subway safety a huge priority, and we've never heard of elected officials at that level talking about this every day all day," he said.

Lieber added, "It's making a difference... . We're really starting to turn the corner on this. It's going to take a little while, but [it's an] incredible investment from City Hall and Albany."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Gas money: Is it better to send out checks or suspend a tax?

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters . California is flush with cash — the state has an estimated budget surplus of $21 billion — and, separately, gas prices are way up. Those two facts combined have lawmakers tripping over themselves with spending proposals...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Gas prices plummet as Hogan signs bipartisan bill to suspend gas tax

Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bipartisan bill into law Friday to suspend Maryland's gas tax through April 16. Emergency legislation to suspend the state gas tax for a 30-day period passed in the House and Senate on Thursday. Gas prices began plummeting almost immediately at many stations because the bill...
MARYLAND STATE
Big Frog 104

End to Pain at Pumps? Lawmakers Push to Pause NY Gas Tax

Could we finally be getting some relief from the pain at the pumps in New York?. Lawmakers are working to drive down soaring prices, for a little while anyway. Senator Patrick M. Gallivan is co-sponsoring legislation to temporarily suspend New York’s gasoline tax as a way to provide some relief from rapidly increasing fuel costs.
BUSINESS
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia to suspend gas tax

A price-cut at the gas pump is on the way in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to sign the suspension of the state's 29-cent/ gallon gas tax.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS News

Relief at the pump? Here are the states suspending gas taxes

Connecticut became the latest state to approve a gas tax holiday as the governor signed a bill into law Thursday suspending the 25-cents-per-gallon tax from April until June. American consumers are facing the greatest pain at the pump seen in years amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the country coming out of a global pandemic. Now, state and federal officials are grappling with how to provide relief.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox40jackson.com

NYC landlord publicly calls out tenants for not paying rent with massive banners

A New York City landlord has publicly shamed his tenants for not paying rent after they accrued $17,000 in back rent, according to a local report. Calvin and Jean Thompson hung banners that read “MY TENANTS ON THE FIRST FLOOR ARE NOT PAYING RENT” above the first-floor rental in Queens, the New York Post reported. The enormous banners can be seen from the Belt Parkway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gas Prices#Subway#Mta Chair
GATOR 99.5

Stimulus Checks to Help Pay for Gas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
MTA
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy