MTA to be 'made whole to the last dollar' if NY gas tax suspended: agency chief

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Despite concerns that a proposed state gas tax suspension would cost the MTA $400 million in the first year, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said there is "good news" following discussions with lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Fearing that a proposed state gas tax suspension would take money away from the MTA's budget, jeopardize projects and damage its bond rating, Lieber told 1010 WINS' Brigitte Quinn on Monday that he has been assured the MTA would be "made whole to the last dollar" as lawmakers negotiate the state budget.

"All of the parties, in the legislature, the executive branch have assured me if the gas tax holiday is enacted, and I think there's a negotiation still going on in Albany, then the MTA will be made whole for every dollar," Lieber said. "And that's what I gotta be concerned about, making sure ... we're not growing the MTA deficit."

He added that these commitments come as riders return to the MTA.

"We're offering discounts. We kept the fare unchanged," Lieber continued. "Thanks to Gov. Hochul, we're offering new discounts, especially for commuter rail riders."

With ridership approaching pre-omicron levels, their return comes amidst skyrocketing gas prices and looming concerns about MTA safety.

Lieber noted that these concerns have not dissipated, though the focus of state and city leaders is "making a difference."

"Subway crime concerns have not abated, but here's the news: the mayor and the governor have made subway safety a huge priority, and we've never heard of elected officials at that level talking about this every day all day," he said.

Lieber added, "It's making a difference... . We're really starting to turn the corner on this. It's going to take a little while, but [it's an] incredible investment from City Hall and Albany."