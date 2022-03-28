ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

By Associated Press
 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state. The case stems...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

