On Friday, March 25, 2022, Livingston County Board Chairperson Kathy Arbogast accepted the resignation of John Slagel from County Board District 3, which consists of Avoca, Belle Prairie, Charlotte, Chatsworth, Eppards Point, Fayette, Forrest, Germanville, Indian Grove, Nebraska, Pike, Pleasant Ridge, Saunemin, Sullivan and Waldo Townships. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within 60 days by appointment of the chairperson of the Livingston County Board, with the advice and consent of the county board. The appointed...

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO