Ludlow, MA

Annual Town of Ludlow election held Monday

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Town election season is here and Ludlow voters are going to the polls Monday.

The contested races on the ballot are for one seat on the Board of Health, two seats on the School Committee, and one three-year seat on the planning board.

There are also uncontested races for Selectman, Board of Public Works, Assessor, Library Trustee, and Recreation Commission. There may also be a contested race for town meeting member, depending on which of the town’s six precincts you live in.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

