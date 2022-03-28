Annual Town of Ludlow election held Monday
LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Town election season is here and Ludlow voters are going to the polls Monday.
The contested races on the ballot are for one seat on the Board of Health, two seats on the School Committee, and one three-year seat on the planning board.‘It was good to wake up’: North Carolina man with COVID survives on ventilator for seven weeks
There are also uncontested races for Selectman, Board of Public Works, Assessor, Library Trustee, and Recreation Commission. There may also be a contested race for town meeting member, depending on which of the town’s six precincts you live in.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0