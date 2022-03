Windows 11's new Media Player plays both video and audio, and it replaces Groove entirely for the latter. If you're running Windows 11 and haven't seen the new Media Player app yet, hang tight. It's coming in an update. Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to offer the Movies & TV app, which also plays video and services the movie and TV show content available in the Microsoft Store. These two apps aren't your only options for media players in Windows, and quite frankly, knowing which one you need can be confusing. Don't worry! We'll tell you here which apps you need for different purposes and then offer a deep look at the new Media Player app.

