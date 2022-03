It's no secret that the food and beverage industry is dominated by men — especially when it comes to the production of steak and beer. The same can be said about delis, which have been in operation for centuries, yet have been traditionally run by men. According to Tony's Delicatessen, most American delis have immigrant roots, dating back to the 1850s in major cities. However, as Thrillist points out, most of these delis are named after the fathers and sons who've established them, and not the mothers and daughters who also put in their hard sweat and tears to run the business.

