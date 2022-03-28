ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity leaders working to bring more affordable housing to Greenville, Sterling Community

By Melanie Palmer
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It has been called a crisis in Greenville, that’s finding affordable housing. However, a proposal in the works is aiming to help.

“To have a decent place to live is a basic human right,” said Jimmy Carter.

Those are words Monroe Free has lived by for much of his career. That’s especially the case for the organization he leads.

“We get to see the families who have literally had a transformation, they’ve changed the trajectory of their lives through affordable homeownership,” said Monroe Free with Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

Following those historic words, Free said is becoming more needed every single day.

That’s where Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County’s mission comes into play. They’re hoping to build their first multi-family development, on Jenkins Street in the Sterling neighborhood of Greenville.

“The biggest deal is what it does for this neighborhood in terms of stabilizing this neighborhood, and bringing homeownership into the neighborhood and what it does for these families,” Free told 7NEWS.

The proposed development would be on land donated by the city.

“Anybody who is going to do anything to keep people from being homeless and keep people from being in the condition where they cannot grow and create wealth for their families, I’m excited about,” Greenville City Council Member, Lillian Brock Flemming told us.

Just like Habitat for Humanity, Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming is part of a major push to create more homes people can afford. Especially in the Sterling Community where she said signs of gentrification are becoming more apparent.

Free said right now, the need for affordable homes in the area is in the tens of thousands. But to him, there’s more to those numbers.

“Giving them the keys to their new home that they will own,” Free explained.

It’s the people and families they count and the opportunities an affordable home provides.

The city council unanimously passed the final reading on the project Monday evening. The development will provide at least five new housing units.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity and to see if you qualify for their housing opportunities, click here.

