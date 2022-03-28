ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black-owned Atlantucky Brewery celebrates floor manager, female staff with Peaches & Queens and more beers to know this week

By Chris Crowell
Cover picture for the articleGeorgia’s newest black-owned brewery, Atlantucky Brewing, is owned by Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The Grammy Award-nominated group began experimenting at their home brewery, which fermented their passion...

