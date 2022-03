Click here to read the full article. For the first time since Jeff Garlin left The Goldbergs in December, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey has addressed (and defended) the show’s handling of his departure. First, some context: Garlin abruptly left the long-running ABC sitcom (on which he’d starred since the pilot) at the end of 2021, following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior, including alleged lewd language and unwarranted touching. Just prior to Garlin’s departure, he spoke with Vanity Fair about the complaints against him, stating that HR had come to him three years in a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO