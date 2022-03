SALEM, Ore.–A Car Driven by 24 year old Enrique Rodriquez ran off the road right into a Homeless camp. This happened on Front Street and Division Northeast about 2:00 AM Sunday morning. Salem Police say two people died when they became pinned under the vehicle, and two others died later at the hospital. Two more campers remain in the hospital with serious injuries. The driver, was arrested by Salem police and has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in the first degree, a misdemeanor DUI charge, assault in the second degree. assault in the third degree and six counts of reckless endangerment.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO