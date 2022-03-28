ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

S.D. House upholds both of Noem’s vetoes

By Bob Mercer
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor 4, Legislature 0. That was the final score Monday for the 2022 session of the South Dakota Legislature, as lawmakers failed to override any of the vetoes issued by Governor Kristi Noem. The biggest switch came on HB 1281. Had it become law,...

