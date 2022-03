Let’s be real for a second - we all know that marijuana is illegal in the state of Idaho and that Boise area locals regularly make their trip to Oregon where it is legal. When dealing with any business, however, there are always going to be unpleasant experiences or customer service mishaps. This is where the wonderful world of the internet comes in with what we know and love: terrible reviews.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO