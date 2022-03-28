ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics players, Twitter react to Will Smith - Chris Rock Oscars incident

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, an annual cinematic awards festival spilled over into the pop culture zeitgeist for all of the wrong reasons as renowned actor and rapper Will Smith slapped comedian and host of the moment Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke at Smith’s wife expense, the comedian joking about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s lack of hair due to alopecia.

In the Boston Celtics media sphere, the incident caught fire as it did elsewhere, with players and local media weighing in on what they’d seen, or turning it to their own designs by meme-ifying it in ways likely to displace the standard-use meme of Batman and Robin having a similar such moment.

Unlike those two superheroes, however, these were two real people — let’s take a look at how the wider Celtics world navigated that cultural flashbulb moment, for better or worse.

You get the feeling Jaylen Brown has been waiting a while for this one.

IT seemed to find some humor in the moment, as tense as it was.

While their peers on other teams had some thoughts on how the incident was handled by both parties.

Some turned the spectacle back in on itself…

While others reminded us these are real people not currently playing a role in a dramatization.

Still others framed things in a broader context…

…and others in a less expansive perspective.

Even the government, in a sense, had a word about the incident…

And the man himself behind the slap seen around the world but one.

RELATED PEOPLE
