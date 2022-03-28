ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Farm: State FFA Awards

By Stu Ellis
WCIA
WCIA
 21 hours ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Saturday was state FFA awards day for students to be judged in 50 different categories for their supervised agriculture education projects, and there were several winners in the WCIA viewing area.

You met Cole Rappe of Macon from the Meridian FFA chapter last week, and he turned out to be tops in the state working on a diversified farming operation.

“Through my project, I gain a lot of skills. In the actual labor that goes into the project, I learn a lot about agronomics and mechanics and equipment operation as well as various other farm tasks,” Rappe said. “But I also learn a lot about life and ways to manage stuff. As I get older and making mistakes like everybody does, it taches me how to handle that in a proper way.”

Lizzie Schafer of Owaneco, a member of Taylorville FFA, was tops with her beef production project.

Also from the Taylorville FFA chapter, Drew Mickey was the top entrepreneur in diversified crop production

‘I had seven angus cows, 13 head of pigs, and I also had five acres of corn, soybeans and wheat,” Mickey said.

And what did you get out of all of that?

“Really it just taught me a lot of valuable lessons I am going to take into my future. Whether it be in the crops in learning about agronomy and learning from other agronomists, I will take that into my future career and farming into the future,” Mickey said. “And also I learned a lot from my angus herd and showing my pigs during the summer. It just really helps me a lot by building skills and also doing this interview here today, it really helps build speaking skills that’ll help me in the future gain internships or future careers.”

Marie Baxley of the Unity FFA chapter at Tolono was the best in working in agricultural sales. Her responsibilities not only included stocking shelves and checking out customers, but talking to customers about their pets and their pet’s nutrition and health, as well as knowing lots about different species of animals in order to better inform her customers.

Our congratulations also to Anna Crites of the Rantoul FFA chapter who was tops in goat production. We’ll catch up with her soon.

WCIA

From the Farm: Soybean Yield

Kris Ehler began putting in his soybean test plots yesterday at Ehler brother seed facility just east of Flatville in northeastern Champaign County. Its all in an effort to demonstrate soybeans can take advantage of a longer growing season without being hurt by cooler temperatures. “As we collect data from this I think we can […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Agriculture Legislative Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Each year for Agriculture Legislative Day, farm organizational leaders from around the state typically converge on the Illinois Capitol to lobby lawmakers. But it took on a completely different complexion this year when the State Agriculture Department took it over from an independent committee. Instead of being able to visit with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Monroe County FFA students receive awards through regional competition

Students from Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville’s Future Farmers of America chapters were honored March 25 at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center for placing in the Golden Triangle Federation’s 2021-2022 competition in a number of subjects. Community Bank, MS Peanut and Ag. Night were sponsors. “The FFA...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WCIA

Over the Edge CU to benefit Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation creates opportunity in the Agricultural Industry by providing scholarships to students pursuing degrees in food and agriculture. We also provide the Ag in the Classroom program throughout Champaign County. Our educator teaches students about food and agriculture by visiting classrooms every day.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Computers given out at Champaign Public Library

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Not everyone has readily available access to the internet. However, one non-profit organization is looking to “bridge any digital divide” for those from under privileged backgrounds. “PCs for People” was at the Champaign Public Library to distribute computers on Wednesday. Around 50 people...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Corn rootworms

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As farmers prepare for spring planting, there are already crop-damaging pests in the soil: white corn rootworms. This year, farmers have a new option to control them U of I entomologist Joe Spencer specializes in corn rootworms. He said winter weather has not been hard on corn rootworms. “Well, Stu, so […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
