UF researchers to launch a study on the impact of COVID-19 stressors

Taking a cocoa pill may reduce the risk of dying from heart or circulatory disease, new research suggests.According to the study, people who took the supplement were 27% less likely to die from the conditions.However, it did not reduce the overall likelihood of cardiovascular events – any incidents that may cause damage to the heart.Researchers suggest the findings offer promising signals that cocoa flavanols could have a protective cardiovascular effect.These findings merit further investigation to better understand the effects of cocoa flavanols on cardiovascular healthDr Howard SessoBut eating lots of chocolate will not have the same effect, with the trial...

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO