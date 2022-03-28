ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

UF researchers to launch a study on the impact of COVID-19 stressors

By Emilie Kyler
mycbs4.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of University of Florida researchers will be launching a study to determine the impact of COVID-19 stressors on the use of various substances, including alcohol. UF received a $1.1 million dollar grant from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

UF: ‘No merit’ to allegations COVID researchers were pressured

A University of Florida investigation found “no merit” to allegations that university employees were pressured to suppress COVID-19 data or research. The investigative report, released Wednesday, was written by a committee of three professors chosen in December, after a Faculty Senate committee report raised concerns that state officials put undue pressure on researchers handling Florida’s coronavirus data.
UNIVERSITY, FL
MedicalXpress

Study: Liver disease increases as result of lifestyle changes due to COVID-19

Liver disease was negatively impacted by lifestyle changes during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study in the journal Liver International. The retrospective study used health checkup data of 973 participants between 2018 and 2020 from MedCity21, an advanced medical center for preventive medicine established by Osaka City University Hospital in 2014, and found that new diagnoses of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) rose from 22 before the COVID pandemic to 44 during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
University, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
UPI News

Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging

You regularly can't remember where you left your phone or your book. You keep missing appointments. You often lose your train of thought during conversation. Many older folks shrug off these instances as so-called "senior moments" -- but experts say this isn't typically part of normal aging. Instead, these are...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
BUFFALO, NY
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stressors#Depression#University Of Florida
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Cocoa pills could reduce the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease – study

Taking a cocoa pill may reduce the risk of dying from heart or circulatory disease, new research suggests.According to the study, people who took the supplement were 27% less likely to die from the conditions.However, it did not reduce the overall likelihood of cardiovascular events – any incidents that may cause damage to the heart.Researchers suggest the findings offer promising signals that cocoa flavanols could have a protective cardiovascular effect.These findings merit further investigation to better understand the effects of cocoa flavanols on cardiovascular healthDr Howard SessoBut eating lots of chocolate will not have the same effect, with the trial...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Do people inherit rheumatoid arthritis?

Having a family history of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can increase a person’s risk of developing the condition. RA is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system attacks the fluid-filled linings of the joints. The result is inflammation and swelling that can cause pain, especially in the hand, wrist, and knee joints.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Excessive napping and Alzheimer’s linked in study

A new cohort study of older adults finds excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital report a bidirectional link between daytime napping and cognitive aging: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team’s results are published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's pathology, not cognitive decline, drives neuropsychiatric symptoms

Alzheimer's disease (AD) eventually leads to severe cognitive decline, but most affected individuals also develop distressing neuropsychiatric symptoms. These earlier effects may be more subtle and are not well understood; it remains unclear whether they arise directly from AD pathology or secondarily as psychological reactions due to the cognitive deficits. Now, a new study examines the connections between biomarkers of AD's hallmark neuropathology, cognition, and other neuropsychiatric symptoms. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

Is Ketamine Effective in Treating Depression?

The research is promising, but long-term use efficacy and safety are not well known. Is ketamine an effective treatment for depression?. It can be for some patients, says Dr. Helen Lavretsky, professor of psychiatry in-residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She's also director of the Late-Life Mood, Stress and Wellness Research Program and director of the Integrative Psychiatry Clinic. "Ketamine use should be reserved for truly treatment-resistant patients who failed to respond to two or more antidepressants administered in the optimal dose for at least two to four months," she says.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy