The NFL offseason has featured an insane amount of stars moving to new teams, both via trade and in free agency. Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has taken notice. The crazy amounts of money being given to wide receivers have certainly caught Diggs’ attention. Fellow stars like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have gotten huge extensions after being traded while even solid options like Allen Robinson and Christian Kirk received deals that make them paid more than Diggs. With two years left on his deal, the Bills’ Pro Bowler will certainly be looking to get paid accordingly.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO