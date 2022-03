– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement yesterday. He wrote: “I saw Triple H’s interview with @stephenasmith on @espn, and wanted to congratulate Hunter on his incredible career. It should go without saying, but there will never be another in this business like ‘The Game’. I sent him a text last night telling him how fortunate I felt to have our matches play a small part in his career—they are some of my all time favorites I ever wrestled.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO