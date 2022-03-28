Cottonport man charged with 100 counts of child pornography

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More than Six Years for Drug and Gun Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Reynaud Kendrell Variste (“Variste ”), age 32, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 81 months imprisonment and a $200.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A) and possession with intent to distribute heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). Upon release from imprisonment, Variste will be placed on supervised release for 3 years.
