Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Set to miss next three games

The Lightning cashed in on two power-play opportunities Saturday afternoon, to prevail 2-1 in overtime against the Red Wings in Detroit and break a three-game losing streak. “I thought we did a really good job just sticking to it and really just not getting frustrated,” back-up goaltender Brian Elliott said. “I thought our body language was better, just kind of keep pushing forward and the more you stick with the game plan, the better the results.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO