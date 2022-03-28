ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Jonah Gadjovich: Set to miss next three games

 19 hours ago

Gadjovich is slated to miss a week of action with an undisclosed injury, Curtis Pashelka of...

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Could miss extended time

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said that Crouse's upper-body injury "may be significant/long term," Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. The team will know more after further evaluation in Arizona, but the early return on Crouse's injury doesn't look good. The Coyotes already have several skaters on injured reserve and a long-term injury to Crouse may require a replacement from AHL Tucson.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Sharks on 6-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (29-28-8, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win against San Jose. The Coyotes are 11-23-3 in conference play. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Tarasenko's three-point game powers Blues past Canucks 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Tarasenko has 23 goals this season, and the three-point game gave him 500 points in his NHL career. David Perron and...
NHL
NHL

Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Bally Sports West prior...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
WDIO-TV

Fiala scores in OT to send Wild to 3-2 win over Avalanche

Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche for their sixth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
NHL
NHL

Game Day: Senators vs. Preds Preview

The Nashville Predators will look to sweep a two-game homestand tonight as they host the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena. Tonight's contest is the first of two meetings between Nashville and Ottawa this season; the Preds will visit the Sens in April to make up a game that was postponed back in November.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Can't Complete Third Period Comeback, Fall 4-1 to Sharks

Timo Meier scored his third career hat trick, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 4-1 win over the Ducks tonight at SAP Center. The loss continued a season-long nine-game winless streak for the Ducks, who are now 27-29-11 on the year, and snapped Anaheim's five-game winning streak against its California rival.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Considered day-to-day

Sorokin left Sunday's game due to an upper-body injury and will be questionable for Tuesday's game in Columbus. Fortunately, it sounds like Sorokin avoided major injury Sunday. The 26-year-old is considered day-to-day and it's currently unclear if he'll travel with the team to Columbus on Tuesday. If he's unable to play, Semyon Varlamov should get the starting nod.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Anaheim hosts Dallas on 3-game home skid

Dallas Stars (36-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Dallas looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Ducks are 14-21-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is ninth in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

3 things we learned as Lightning end skid, beat Red Wings in OT

The Lightning cashed in on two power-play opportunities Saturday afternoon, to prevail 2-1 in overtime against the Red Wings in Detroit and break a three-game losing streak. “I thought we did a really good job just sticking to it and really just not getting frustrated,” back-up goaltender Brian Elliott said. “I thought our body language was better, just kind of keep pushing forward and the more you stick with the game plan, the better the results.”
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Vancouver

The St. Louis Blues look to climb back into the win column Monday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Enterprise Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. (BSMW, 101 ESPN). "Guys are irritated, for sure. They're not very happy right now,...
HOCKEY
NHL

Canadiens recall Jesse Ylonen on an emergency basis

MONTREAL - The Canadiens announced on Saturday that they've recalled forward Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket (emergency recall). The call-up came after Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick left the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with upper-body injuries and did not return. Neither player will be making the trip to New Jersey postgame.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Major milestone in win

Kuznetsov picked up a power-play assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Devils. The assist extended his point streak to 12 games (seven goals, eight assists) and he passed Scott Stevens for 10th place in Capitals history with 332 assists. Kuznetsov sits second in team scoring with 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) in 64 games. It's one of the best seasons of his career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Activated off injured reserve

Martinez (face) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Martinez looks set to rejoin the lineup against Chicago on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 11 against the Wild. With the 34-year-old back in the fold, he could be in line to link up with one of the two power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

