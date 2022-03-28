ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

By LINDSEY TANNER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en6g2_0esGl8OX00
94th Academy Awards - Show Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday's Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it's the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public.

It's unclear if comedian Chris Rock knew that when he joked about her baldness during Sunday night's ceremony, but Smith grimaced and her husband, actor Will Smith, strode to the stage, smacked Rock in the face and profanely told him not to talk about his wife.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s condition is called alopecia areata, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, often on the scalp or face, but sometimes on other parts of the body. Sometimes hair falls out in chunks and only partial baldness results. Sometimes hair grows back but repeated bouts of baldness can also occur.

According to the National Institutes of Health, it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women equally. There is no cure, but sometimes doctors recommend treating it with steroids, medications that suppress the immune system, or drugs that work to stimulate hair growth.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation says the condition affects about 2% of the population, or as many as almost 7 million Americans. It can occur at any age, but most often during the teen years or young adulthood. Jada Pinkett Smith is 50.

Other public figures with the condition include Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts, British actor and comedian Matt Lucas and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle.

Alopecia tends to run in families. Total hair loss affecting the entire body can happen, but is rare. The condition can also cause dents and ridges in fingernails and toenails, but affected people are otherwise healthy.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the name of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. A previous version of the story referred to it as the National Alopecia Areata Association.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

Follow KIRO 7 Seattle and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

All of Will Smith's Leading Ladies Before Marrying Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have long been one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood, not to mention one of the most loved-up couples. The actors, who've been together for more than 20 years, have had their share of ups and downs, making adjustments to their marriage to make it work for them. More than 20 years on, they still seem to be going strong.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Tuttle
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Matt Lucas
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Hair Growth#Alopecia Areata#Body Hair#Americans#Democratic
The Independent

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shape Magazine

Peloton's Hannah Corbin Is Speaking Up About Living with Hashimoto's Disease

In honor of National Autoimmune Diseases Awareness Month, Peloton instructor Hannah Corbin is opening up about her experiences with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system turns against the body's own tissues — in this case, the thyroid. The 31-year-old said she knew something was wrong when she started experiencing extreme exhaustion four years ago, telling TODAY that "every second was a battle to stay awake...It was like sandbags were coming down over my eyes."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Henry County Daily Herald

HEALTH: Hair loss most likely temporary

DEAR DR. ROACH: Last summer I had two abdominal surgeries, which were very traumatic (total of 17 days in the hospital), as well as severe pain and a very difficult recuperation. Approximately three months later, my hair started falling out. It is now so short and so thin. My doctor said it is “telogen effluvium,” and is a result of the trauma and stress I experienced in hospital and during recovery. I’ve been using Rogaine for Women for about a month now. Can you recommend anything additional that I can take or use that will help my hair regrow? My doctor said it is usually temporary, but I don’t see any improvement yet.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

What is alopecia and how can you treat it?

The 2022 Oscars have been rocked by the moment Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.Pinkett Smith has maintained a shaved head since July 2021 due to her alopecia.Smith took to the stage after Rock quipped an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head: “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”The King Richard star walked up onto the stage, hit Rock in the face and then walked back to his seat. He shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”Pinkett Smith has previously spoken candidly...
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy