DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver city councilmember wants a moratorium on the foreclosure process surrounding a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood subdivision. The request from City Councilor Stacie Gilmore comes after residents say they’ve been fined thousands of dollars and might face foreclosure. (credit: CBS) Gilmore asked Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser for a moratorium on Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch’s foreclosure practices and processes. Residents first told CBS4 about the hefty fines levied against them for things like trash cans being left out or uncut lawns last week. Some neighbors say they weren’t even notified of the violations and...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO