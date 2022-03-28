ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

Kingsport Times-News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. James was born in Washington County but lived most of his life in Hawkins County. He retired from Mason Dixon Tank Lines as a truck driver. James was always a...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr.

He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Horton

BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in...
BLACKWATER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr.

KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Walter Franklin Balthis

GATE CITY, VA - Walter Franklin Balthis, 75, Gate City, VA went to be with his Lord, Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence. Walter was born in Scott County, VA on April 19, 1946, and was the son of the late Roy Estes, Sr., and Margaret Jane (Wells) Balthis.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Darrell Greene

Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie. Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons. He was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down to their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Richardson

KINGSPORT - Joyce Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Taylor Barham III

Jimmy Taylor Barham III, 57, of Kingsport, TN, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. To see full obit, please visit trinitymemorialcenters.com. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Barham family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Vance

Ronald Vance, 75, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Vance family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Peterson Amos

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Peterson Amos, 72, of Kingsport, was escorted by the angels to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a courageous triumph over cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Zinia Collier Peterson; her beloved daughter, Christine; special mother-in-law, Grace Amos Vinson; sisters-in-law, Mary Morris, Nellie Ruth Roberts, Shirley Lane, Edna Knowles, Bobbie Bombailey and Edith Hanson; brothers-in-law, Tommy Amos and David Amos.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Ann Childress

JONESVILLE, VA - Linda Ann Childress, age 70, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Linda was born on July 30, 1951, to Herman and Bonnie Childress of Wallen’s Creek. After graduating from Jonesville High School in 1969, Linda began working at Eastman Chemical Company, where she remained for 32 years.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Earl Harlan White

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness. Graveside services will take place at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Larry Swindell officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Keith Herron

KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness. He was the son of Jeff and Alice Trent Herron and a graduate of Dobyns- Bennet High School, class of 1963. Harvey later married the love of his life, Pamela White, whom he met in high school, and they spent a total of 61 years doing life together.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shannon Rena Kirk

BLOUNTVILLE - Shannon Rena Kirk, 49, of Blountville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Shannon Rena Kirk’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy L. Copas

Tommy L. Copas, 79, passed away at home Friday morning, March 26, 2022 following years of extended illnesses. Tommy loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willo Dean Crawford Copas and Cloud Copas; one brother, A.B. Copas; daughter, Tina Copas and son, Jeff Copas. He is...
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stephen M. Emmons

DUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. Condolences may be made to the family and service information may be viewed by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber...
DUNGANNON, VA

