Kingsport, TN

Debra Short

Kingsport Times-News
 19 hours ago

Debra Short passed away on Thursday,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Ann Bingham

KINGSPORT - Dorothy Ann Bingham, 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence. To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Bingham family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Fuller

Patricia Fuller, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fuller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Vance

Ronald Vance, 75, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Vance family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Earl Harlan White

KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Richardson

KINGSPORT - Joyce Richardson, age 86, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Randall Lawson

KINGSPORT - Randall Lawson, 67, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Lou Skeen

KINGSPORT - Shirley Lou Skeen, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Roy and Eva (Burton) Russell in Church Hill, on June 6, 1942. Shirley’s final wish was to be cremated. The family will receive...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Keith Herron

KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Colonial Height Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life Service...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Tammy Kenkel, 60 of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Ketron High School. Tammy was employed at Montgomery Dental for a number of years. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She was a very caring and generous lady.
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Peterson Amos

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Peterson Amos, 72, of Kingsport, was escorted by the angels to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a courageous triumph over cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Zinia Collier Peterson; her beloved daughter, Christine; special mother-in-law, Grace Amos Vinson; sisters-in-law, Mary Morris, Nellie Ruth Roberts, Shirley Lane, Edna Knowles, Bobbie Bombailey and Edith Hanson; brothers-in-law, Tommy Amos and David Amos.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shannon Rena Kirk

BLOUNTVILLE - Shannon Rena Kirk, 49, of Blountville passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Shannon Rena Kirk’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Dewayne Vermillion

KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, March 26, 2022, at The Wexford House. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marvin Johnson

Marvin Johnson, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Johnson family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Georgia Greer

CHURCH HILL – Georgia Greer, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold C. Frazier

BLACKWATER, VA - Harold C. Frazier, 91, Blackwater, VA passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
BLACKWATER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring

Charlene Faye Chaniott Ring, loving wife of David, mother of Laura and Jeremy, grandmother of Will, passed away in her sleep Monday, March 21st. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Grover Starnes officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Catherine Clement Kiss

KNOXVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church for former Times-News reporter Mary Catherine Clement Kiss, 93, who passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021. Born August 28, 1928, Mary was raised by Dr. Hugh Wilfred Clement and Pearl Sammons Clement in the coal camp of Tom’s Creek, Virginia. After graduating Valedictorian from high school, she continued her education, earning a degree in journalism from the University of Michigan. Moving to Kingsport, she then joined the reporting staff at the Times-News. Employed from 1950-1990 and winning two first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association, Mary worked as a full-time journalist while raising three children with her husband Alvin J. Kiss. From her first movie star interview to her work covering area environmental issues, Mary blazed a trail for working women as she investigated local news and supported the interests of her community. Her sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren are so proud of and will always love her, our Grandmary.
KNOXVILLE, TN

