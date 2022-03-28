Kissimmee Klassic softball tournaments include unbeatens Lake Brantley, OCP

Lake Brantley catcher Kiley Strott, pictured during a team practice last season, has 8 RBIs and 2 home runs this spring for the Patriots. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The 30th annual Roger Jones Kissimmee Klassic softball tournament takes place Thursday through Saturday at Osceola County’s Fortune Road Athletic Complex.

Orlando Christian Prep (7-0), Deltona (3-0), Osceola (3-3) and Lake Nona (3-5) will compete in the 16-team Gold Bracket.

The 16-team Blue Bracket features Lake Brantley (9-0), Clermont East Ridge (6-2), Orange City University (5-3), Winter Springs (6-2) and Groveland South Lake (4-4).

Daily admission is $15. Tournament passes are available for $33 at kissimmeeklassic.hometownticketing.com .

Lake Brantley opens against East Ridge on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Senior Hannah Marien is 6-0 in the circle for the Patriots with 70 strikeouts and one earned run allowed in 46 innings pitched

Junior first baseman Bristin Bordeau leads Lake Brantley in RBIs (10) and home runs (3). Junior catcher Kiley Strott has 8 RBIs and 2 home runs while freshman centerfielder Jaiden Griffith is 7-for-7 on stolen base attempts.

The Patriots, who play at Port Orange Spruce Creek (7-2) on Tuesday, defeated Bradenton Lakewood Ranch twice last week. Lakewood Ranch entered those games ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps.

Orlando Christian Prep was scheduled to carry its undefeated record into a home game vs. Foundation Academy (4-4) on Monday and a road game at Timber Creek (5-2) on Tuesday. OCP defeated Timber Creek 11-1 on March 8.

Sophomore infielder Lexi Perez is 13-for-17 (.765) at the plate with 14 RBIs and 4 home runs for the Warriors. Sophomore outfielder Aracelis Jimenez is batting 14-for-18 (.778) with 10 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

The Kissimmee Klassic schedule is listed below with team records through the end of last week. Championship games are scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Gold Bracket

Thursday

Miami Coral Reef (4-4) vs. Tampa Alonso (2-7), 2

LeCanto (2-9) vs. Lake Wales (9-2), 7:30

Lake Nona (3-5) vs. St. Petersburg Canterbury (1-12), 6

Jacksonville Trinity Christian (3-2) vs. Merritt Island (4-3), 4

Tampa Robinson (8-3) vs. Keystone Heights (4-6), 6

Deltona (3-0) vs. Cocoa Space Coast (2-5), 4

Orlando Christian Prep (7-0) vs. Palm Coast Matanzas (5-1), 7:30

Friday

Osceola (3-3) vs. Clayton, N.J. (0-0), 9 a.m.

Coral Reef/Alonso vs. LeCanto/Lake Wales, 7

Lake Nona/Canterbury vs. Trinity Christian/Merritt Island, 7

Deltona/Space Coast vs. Robinson/Keystone Heights, 7

Orlando Christian Prep/Matanzas vs. Osceola/Clayton, 1

Saturday

Semifinals, 1

Championship, 5

Blue Bracket

Thursday

Callahan West Nassau (7-2) vs. Cooper City (6-0), 2

Brooksville Hernando (7-3) vs. Melbourne (5-0), 6

Lake Brantley (9-0) vs. Clermont East Ridge (6-2), 7:30

Orange City University (5-3) vs. Eagle Lake Lake Region (7-6), 4

Pembroke Pines Charter (3-5) vs. Bartow (13-1), 4

Winter Springs (6-2) vs. Viera (2-5), 6

Groveland South Lake (4-4) vs. Lithia Newsome (9-2), 7:30

Orange Park Oakleaf (6-3) vs. Doral Academy (6-1), 2

Friday

West Nassau/Cooper City vs. Hernando/Melbourne, 5

Lake Brantley/East Ridge vs. University/Lake Region, 7

Winter Springs/Viera vs. Pembroke Pines/Bartow, 3

Southlake/Newsome vs. Oakleaf/Doral Academy, 7

Saturday

Semifinals, 1

Championship, 5

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .