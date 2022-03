SAN ANTONIO — A shooting investigation is ongoing after a local teacher was shot and killed in the parking lot of his northwest side apartment complex on Thursday morning. Late Friday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim’s identity as 23-year-old Michael Echaniz and the location of the shooting at Eckert Heights Apartments. In their report, it said he died by multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death as a homicide. His body was sent to a funeral home in Virginia.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO