NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter released an updated four-round mock draft over the weekend, and it includes seven Penn State players. Let’s take a look at the projections. The first Nittany Lion in Reuter’s mock draft comes off the board early in the second round. Arnold Ebiketie posted a 4.65 40-yard dash at Penn State’s Pro Day last week. He also came up with a 4.24 time in the shuttle and a 6.95 in the L Drill after he didn’t partake in any of those events during the NFL Combine. No team had fewer sacks in the NFL last season than the Bucs — a deficiency Ebiketie should help fix.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO