ARABI, La. (WVUE) - Dea Castellanos and James Burke noticed a tornado alert on their phones while at home Tuesday evening. The married couple says they were both in their living room on the couch, as they heard the rain and wind beat down on their raised home. However, in a matter of seconds, they say their home was pushed off its cinder blocks, hit their parked car, and crashed right into Prosperity Street - 20 feet away from its foundation.

ARABI, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO