ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MAKE THE MOST OF IN-PERSON EVENTS

mchenrychamber.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been back to in person events yet? Most of us rely on them in our business for one reason or another, whether that is for community, learning, or building our network. As we get back into meeting up in person, take some time to be intentional before you attend...

mchenrychamber.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Introduce Yourself#Business Cards
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Time Blocking to Limit Distracting Emails and Messages

Effective communication is important in the workplace, but sometimes it can become a distraction when you’re trying to focus. It’s easy to think we need to give every email or message an immediate response, which sometimes turns into a full conversation that you really don’t have time for.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Locations for photographers: the best places for photography around the world

There are some amazing places around the world, that are like perfect locations for photographers to visit. Head to one of these photogenic hotspots, and you can almost turn your camera at any angle and get a perfect pictures. But what are the best places for photography around the globe? Which ones should you add to your bucket list, or go to next on a vacation?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Android Authority

How to make a new or existing post on Facebook shareable

How to make sure the right eyes see your content. Facebook encourages us to share everything about our lives, but some things are best suited to particular audiences. For example, your mother or your boss doesn’t need to know about that amazing party you went to last night, where you were so drunk, you went home with a traffic cone. So when posting something, ask yourself “who needs to see this and who doesn’t?”. Here’s a rundown on the various Facebook privacy settings and how to set each one.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Kansas City Star

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg Has Big Plans for Instagram

Last October, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the world that the social media giant was going to be rebranded and reborn as Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. "Today we are seen as a social media company but in our DNA we're a company...
INTERNET
The Times

WCCLS: Libraries host personal finance talks, planting events

It's not all about books in this listing of Washington County library events, from March 17.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. COMMUNITY GARDEN CLEANUP — Come and get the community garden ready to produce again from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 26. Volunteers are asked to wear gloves and dress for the weather. Call 503-324-1382 or email BanksPL@wccls.org to register. START A VEGETABLE GARDEN WORKSHOP — Join the library for a morning of learning about vegetable gardening, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9. This in-person program will include a hands-on session of...
HackerNoon

Enabling Editability in Social Media On Decentralized Networks with Cherish: An Overview

Cherish is a completely decentralized social network built on the Cherry Network. The project aims to give artists and content creators an outlet that is both resistant to censorship and fair. The most notable feature on their roadmap will most likely be e-commerce. With this function, creators will be able to sell other digital or physical assets on the platform, which is quite revolutionary. Cherish Coin ($CHC) is expected to launch at the end of Q1 with the main-net launch sometime at the end of Q1.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

AI creative platform D-ID, the tech behind those viral videos of animated family photos, raises $25M

The company also recently announced plans to debut its own AI-powered video greeting mobile app, Wishful. Deep Nostalgia and LiveStory, both collaborations with MyHeritage, helped put D-ID’s name on the map, as the resulting animations went viral across social media platforms like TikTok, thanks to users sharing their emotional reactions to seeing their loved ones again in this new format. The MyHeritage mobile app is a testament to D-ID’s success here, sporting a 4.8-star rating across some 42,300 user reviews — a large number of them praising the AI-powered animations. To date, Deep Nostalgia alone has created nearly 100 million animations, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
WCAX

Most Hood plants up after cyber ‘event’

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Most HP Hood LLC plants are back up and running after the dairy company’s network system was the victim of a “cyber security event,” but some school districts are concerned that they will have a milk shortage as a result. A spokesperson for...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
Reuters

Facebook owner Meta puts plans to build Dutch data centre on ice

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta (FB.O) said on Tuesday it was suspending plans to build a giant data centre in the Netherlands, following political opposition. The move comes a week after the Dutch Senate passed a motion asking Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government to "use its powers"...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Web3 and Decentralized Internet: Your Guide To The Seemingly Uncharted Waters

The Internet we face today is vastly different from what it was just 10 years ago. How has the web evolved, and where is it going next? And why is all this so important? If history has taught us anything, then these changes will make a big difference in the future. The evolution of the Internet is often divided into three distinct stages: Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. The Internet as it stands is really good in many ways, but there are some areas where we can do much better.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete a Disney Plus profile

Are you Disneyed out? Here's how to remove a profile or delete your account for good. Profiles are an excellent way for your friends and family to keep track of your favorite shows and movies. Plus, you’ll receive personalized recommendations based on your watch history. Disney Plus allows you to create up to seven profiles, so you may need to edit and remove some if you find too many people are sharing the account. Here’s how to delete a Disney Plus profile or account.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy