MAKE THE MOST OF IN-PERSON EVENTS

The company also recently announced plans to debut its own AI-powered video greeting mobile app, Wishful. Deep Nostalgia and LiveStory, both collaborations with MyHeritage, helped put D-ID’s name on the map, as the resulting animations went viral across social media platforms like TikTok, thanks to users sharing their emotional reactions to seeing their loved ones again in this new format. The MyHeritage mobile app is a testament to D-ID’s success here, sporting a 4.8-star rating across some 42,300 user reviews — a large number of them praising the AI-powered animations. To date, Deep Nostalgia alone has created nearly 100 million animations, the company said.
